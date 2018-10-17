Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sandboarding on a 'singing' sand dune in Kazakhstan
The Travel Show's Mike Corey visits the Altyn-Emel National Park in Kazakhstan famous for its singing sand dune. When the weather is dry the sand dune emits a sound similar to the tune of organ.
The dune is 150m (492ft) high - so how will Mike get on sandboarding down it?
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window