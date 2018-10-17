Sandboarding on a 'singing' sand dune
Sandboarding on a 'singing' sand dune in Kazakhstan

The Travel Show's Mike Corey visits the Altyn-Emel National Park in Kazakhstan famous for its singing sand dune. When the weather is dry the sand dune emits a sound similar to the tune of organ.

The dune is 150m (492ft) high - so how will Mike get on sandboarding down it?

