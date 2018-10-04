Three surprises about Russia cyber sting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia cyber-plots: Three surprising things we learnt
The US, the UK and the Netherlands have accused Russian spies of being behind a series of cyber-plots across the world.
They are alleged to have targeted the global chemical weapons watchdog, anti-doping agencies and a US nuclear company.
But the BBC's Gordon Corera says this was no ordinary sting.
-
04 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window