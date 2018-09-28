Pollution threatens future of killer whales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pollution threatens future of killer whales

Killer whales are in deep trouble because of persistent chemical pollution in the environment, researchers say.

A new study suggests the long-term viability of more than half of the different orca groups around the globe is now in question.

Some populations, such as those around the UK, the Strait of Gibraltar, off Brazil, Japan and California, are almost certainly doomed.

  • 28 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Orca hunts a seal near Shetland coast