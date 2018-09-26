Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Superwoman' Lilly Singh at UN General Assembly
YouTuber Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman, and K-Pop band BTS are among those talking about youth issues at the UN this week.
They are there to launch a new initiative called Generation Unlimited, which pushes for more education and support for young people.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window