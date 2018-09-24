'I was very lucky that I didn't give it all up'
Kim Nam-joon of the K-pop group BTS, has given a speech to the United Nations.

The artist, who goes by the name RM, spoke about how he overcome his own insecurities and urged other young people to do the same.

It's the first time that a Korean pop music group have addressed the UN.

In May this year, BTS became the first K-pop band to top the US album charts.

