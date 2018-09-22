Moment gunmen open fire on military parade
Footage shows moment gunmen open fire on Iran military parade

Multiple gunshots can be heard as civilians take cover from an attack at an Iranian military parade.

The attackers shot from a park near the parade and were wearing military uniforms, reports say.

At least 25 people have been killed according to state media.

  • 22 Sep 2018
