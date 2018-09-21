British jihadis refusing to leave Syria

Video

Jihadists from the UK are still fighting in Idlib – some of the last British extremists in Syria – and some are allied to the al-Qaeda linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, once know as the Nusra front.

It’s accused of torture and random killings, is a terrorist group in the eyes of most governments, and it has Idlib in its grip.

The BBC has spoken exclusively to two British extremists who have lived and fought in Syria for years. They say they won’t lay down their weapons for anyone.

Quentin Sommerville reports from the Turkey-Syria Border.