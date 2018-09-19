Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Returning to Idlib - One Syrian's story
Muaz left Syria for Europe after being injured in an air strike.
Now he's risking his life back home in Idlib after returning to the city destroyed by war.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window