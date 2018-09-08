The human cost of unrest in Tripoli

Media player
Libya violence: The human cost of Tripoli unrest
A ceasefire was recently agreed between rival factions in the Libyan capital, but the impact of fighting has had a devastating impact on communities.
The BBC's Clive Myrie reports from Tripoli.
08 Sep 2018
