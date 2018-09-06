Russian spy: What is the GRU?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia's military intelligence service have been connected to the Salisbury attacks
Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (not thought to be their real names) are alleged to have carried out a nerve agent attack in Salisbury in March, which poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
British officials have linked the two suspects to a Russian organisation called the GRU (or Main Intelligence Directorate).
So what do we know about this secretive organisation?
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-45441316/russia-s-military-intelligence-service-have-been-connected-to-the-salisbury-attacksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window