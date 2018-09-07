Is Idlib set to end Syrian war?
The war in Syria could be about to enter its final stage, as Syria and its ally Russia gear up for an all-out assault on the rebel-held province of Idlib.

Rebels in the province are preparing to defend their last bastion, as the UN warns this could be a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale not yet seen in Syria's seven-year-old war.

  • 07 Sep 2018
