Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
On the Novichok suspects' trail
Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (not thought to be their real names) are alleged to have carried out a nerve agent attack in Salisbury in March.
Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned with Novichok on 4 March.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey also fell ill after responding to the incident in Salisbury.
Police linked the attack to a separate Novichok poisoning on 30 June, which led to the death of Dawn Sturgess.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window