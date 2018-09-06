On the Novichok suspects' trail
On the Novichok suspects' trail

Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (not thought to be their real names) are alleged to have carried out a nerve agent attack in Salisbury in March.

Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned with Novichok on 4 March.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey also fell ill after responding to the incident in Salisbury.

Police linked the attack to a separate Novichok poisoning on 30 June, which led to the death of Dawn Sturgess.

  • 06 Sep 2018
