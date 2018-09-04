Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I saved his life on our first date'
Many first dates end in a kiss, but Andi Traynor and Max Montgomery never expected theirs would end with the kiss of life.
The pair, from California, were out surfing together when Max collapsed on the beach following a heart attack.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window