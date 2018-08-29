Media player
Cate Blanchett urges more support for Rohingya Muslims
Actress Cate Blanchett is urging the Myanmar government and the international community to do more to help the Rohingya people.
Blanchett's comments come days after the UN released a damning report against the violence faced by the Rohingyas in Myanmar.
29 Aug 2018
