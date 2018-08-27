What is primitive technology?

Media player
Primitive tech is big on YouTube - but what is it?
Primitive technology is a genre of YouTube videos which demonstrate, over the course of about 15 minutes, how to build things without any influence from the modern world.
Primitive technology is more than just survival skills. It is like hitting the reset button and seeing how advanced you could become if left to fend for yourself.
These videos regularly receive millions of views and have spawned an active online community of fans.
So, what is the appeal?
27 Aug 2018
