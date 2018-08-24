'We fell ill at same Egypt hotel'
British holidaymakers Janine Traviss and her husband stayed at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic in the Red Sea, where Burnley couple John Cooper and his wife Susan died.

She told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that she and her husband became severely ill during their stay.

