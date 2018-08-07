US-Iran sanctions: What do they mean?
The US is implementing economic sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

But what are these sanctions, and what impact will they have have?

Paul Adams, the BBC's diplomatic correspondent, reports.

