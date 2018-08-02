Man who stole shark says it 'needed help'
The man who stole a shark from an aquarium in Texas, US said he did it because 'it needed help'.

Anthony Shannon who grabbed the 16-inch-long horn shark says he is an activist but admits what he did was wrong.

