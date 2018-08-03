Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are you applying sun cream properly?
People are getting less than half the sun protection they expect from suntan lotions, according to research.
But the problem isn't the lotion, it's our slapdash application of it, King's College London scientists say.
In theory, using sun protection factor (SPF) 15 sunscreen should be enough to stop sun damage. But in reality, people need SPF 30 or 50 to be safe, say the study authors, who carried out experiments with volunteers in their lab.
Consultant dermatologist, Dr Justine Kluk gives us her advice.
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window