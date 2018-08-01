Meet Mamma Maria
The 'refugee mum' who loves to share

Maria Makrogiannis is well known by refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Samos. She has been threatened for helping them but refuses to stop and now cooks for people from her home.

  • 01 Aug 2018