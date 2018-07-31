Media player
A shark, a baby's pram and a trail of water - thieves snatch shark from US aquarium
A horn shark was stolen from an aquarium in San Antonio, Texas, with the thieves leaving a trail of drips behind.
31 Jul 2018
