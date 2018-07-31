Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fast fashion: Are we buying too many clothes?
Experts warn that our increasing levels of fashion consumption are a danger to the environment.
Some fashion bloggers are promoting creative ways to love the clothes you already own - and to cut down on buying new ones.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window