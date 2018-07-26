Yemen: 'Worst place to be a child on earth'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen crisis: 'Worst place to be a child on Earth'
The CEO of the charity Save the Children and former prime minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidt has appealed to the world to stop the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
She told Today that Yemen may be the 'worst place to be a child on Earth' and both parties should work with the UN to put a stop to the war.
In June 2018, Saudi-backed government forces began an assault on the key rebel-held port of Hudaydah, the entry point for the vast majority of aid going into Yemen.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window