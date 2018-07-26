Yemen: 'Worst place to be a child on earth'

Video

The CEO of the charity Save the Children and former prime minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidt has appealed to the world to stop the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

She told Today that Yemen may be the 'worst place to be a child on Earth' and both parties should work with the UN to put a stop to the war.

In June 2018, Saudi-backed government forces began an assault on the key rebel-held port of Hudaydah, the entry point for the vast majority of aid going into Yemen.