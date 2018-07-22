The yoga where you can play with kittens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kitten yoga: The class where you can play with feline friends

An animal charity is hosting a new class that lets yogis play with furry creatures whilst practising their downward dog.

Relaxation is isn't the only aim, the charity wants to raise funds and awareness.

  • 22 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'I spread happiness in prisons'