Welcome to Twin Town!
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Welcome to Twin Town!

This village in Brazil has a phenomenal rate of twin births, leaving scientists stumped as to why.

Every two years, the village holds a festival to celebrate them.

Hear more about the village on Outlook from BBC World Service.

  • 13 Jul 2018
Go to next video: What's the most awkward part of being a twin?