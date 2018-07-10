Who came to Russia for the World Cup?

Media player
Video
World Cup: Which fans made the journey to Russia?
Out of the 32 countries who qualified, only 4 remain in the tournament.
But fans have come from all over the globe - Rajini Vaidyanathan has been out and about in Moscow to see how many different nationalities she could find.
