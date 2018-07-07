Part time footballer, part time priest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footballing priest saves goals and leads prayers

One fan who will be praying for Russia to land a place in the semi-finals is Russian Orthodox priest and part-time goalkeeper Father Timothy.

We caught up with him in St Petersburg to find out what football and this World Cup mean to him.

  • 07 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Russian football fans celebrate