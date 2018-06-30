ICYMI: Deafblind but enjoying the World Cup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICYMI: How a deafblind fan is enjoying the World Cup
In case you missed it - how a deafblind fan enjoys the World Cup, why Ronaldo needs his sleep, plus a football-loving kangaroo. Oh, and some clouds.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window