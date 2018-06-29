Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unibrow movement: The model challenging beauty stereotypes
Sophia Hadjipanteli, 21, is celebrating a fuller, darker eyebrow and wants others to be more accepting.
The model, who is Greek-Cypriot, started the #unibrow movement on social media to make beauty more diverse.
Video by Phoebe Frieze and Rachael Thorn.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-44647978/unibrow-movement-the-model-challenging-beauty-stereotypesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window