Fans react to Germany's World Cup exit
There have been scenes of commiseration and celebration after Germany failed to make it past the first stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1938.

Their Group F rivals Sweden and Mexico go through to the next round instead after Germany lost 2-0 to South Korea.

  • 27 Jun 2018
