Pinning down pangolin poachers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you catch the criminals behind the illegal trade?
British scientists have come up with a ground-breaking technique to help tackle the poaching of one the most endangered species on the planet.
The pangolin is the only scaly mammal and is the most trafficked animal in the world - eaten as a delicacy - its scales are also used in Chinese traditional medicines.
Now a team at Portsmouth University has come up with a way of taking human finger prints off seized scales that could help identify the criminals behind the illegal trade.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-44634596/how-do-you-catch-the-criminals-behind-the-illegal-tradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window