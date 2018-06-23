Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Auschwitz survivor: 'Beware of hate'
Max Eisen arrived at the Nazi death camp aged 15 in 1944. Every year he returns to speak to people about his experience.
Video journalist Erica Chernofsky.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window