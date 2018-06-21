Media player
Icy dip to mark winter solstice in Antarctica
Australian scientists take the plunge in a traditional celebration to welcome the return of brighter days.
They're based at Casey station on the Antarctic coast, which manages a couple of hours of daylight this time of year.
