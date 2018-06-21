Video

For nearly 40 years, women in Iran have been banned from going to stadiums to watch men’s sporting events.

But hundreds of Iranian women were in Russia at the Kazan stadium, supporting their national team take on Spain in the World Cup.

At the same time, in Tehran, women were allowed in the city's main stadium to watch their national men's match streamed live, for the first time.

Reporter: Ashley John-Baptiste; Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov