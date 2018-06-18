'Moscow's never seen a party like this'

Media player
World Cup 2018: How the Mexicans reacted to shock win
Mexico shocked Germany as they beat the world champions in their opening game of the World Cup.
Tens of thousands of Mexicans have descended upon Moscow to support their team – after the victory they vowed to party through the night.
18 Jun 2018
