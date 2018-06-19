Video

José Andrés is a renowned Spanish-American chef with 29 restaurants, two Michelin stars, and is a pioneer of tapas in the US.

But when Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, José took his culinary skills to the hungry. With his World Central Kitchen project, he managed to feed more people than any government or aid agency - by mobilising thousands across the island.

José Andrés is winner of BBC Food Chain's 2018 Global Food Champion Award.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang.