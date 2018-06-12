Trump: 'Past does not have to define our future'
Video

Trump on Kim: 'Past does not have to define our future'

The US president says North Korea's Kim Jong-un is committed to "complete denuclearisation".

Donald Trump spoke after the two leaders held their historic summit in Singapore.

  • 12 Jun 2018
