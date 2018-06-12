Kim: 'The world will see a major change'
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he and President Donald Trump have "decided to leave the past behind".

The two leaders spoke as they signed a joint document after their summit in Singapore.

  • 12 Jun 2018
