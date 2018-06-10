The students revising with monks

Media player
The Belgian students revising with monks at a monastery
At Maredsous monastery in Belgium, students live alongside the monks while they study for exams.
Some say the calm atmosphere helps them get better results.
Video journalist: Larissa Kennelly
