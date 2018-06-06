Taking the scenic route...

Video

Japanese-born Kinjiro Ogawa lived in London in the 1970s before returning to his home country.

But he knew he wanted to visit the UK capital again one day.

When the motorcycle dealer retired he drove 31,000 miles (50,000km) across Russia, Scandinavia, Europe and Africa to get here.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.