Abortion survivor: 'I was meant to be poisoned to death'
When Melissa Ohden was 14 she learned a shocking secret - she was meant to be poisoned to death during an abortion.
But lying discarded as medical waste at a US hospital, a nurse saved her life.
-
05 Jun 2018
