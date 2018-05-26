'I'm cycling through 54 African countries'
Cycling through Africa: Turkish Hasan Söylemez's adventure of a lifetime

Turkish journalist Hasan Söylemez is cycling across Africa asking people about their dreams. He's been on the road for a year and a half so far, but he's not done yet.

