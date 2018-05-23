Nawal El Saadawi on women's rights

Video

The Egyptian writer and activist Dr Nawal El Saadawi says women need to fight for their rights on a global scale, rather than waiting for governments to make changes.

She told BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "I don't believe that the rights of women come from the government, from any government. I believe that women gain their rights by their own efforts."

Dr El Saadawi is a leading Egyptian feminist. She was banned from speaking in the Egyptian media and imprisoned under the government of President Sadat for her views.

