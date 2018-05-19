Cuba plane crash site 'very painful' scene

Media player
More than 100 people have died after a Boeing 737 airliner crashed near Cuba's main airport in Havana.
Three women survived the impact and subsequent fire, and are in a critical condition in hospital.
19 May 2018
