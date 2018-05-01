Video

Shrouk El-Attar campaigns on behalf of asylum seekers and the LGBTQ+ community - using a combination of belly dancing and drag.

Originally from Egypt, she identifies as queer and sought asylum in the UK.

Now she's studying electrical engineering at Cardiff University and wants to use what she's learned to change the world.

Producer Alma Hassoun, editing Sarah Hosny.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram and Facebook and join the conversation.