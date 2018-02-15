How mass shootings influence gun laws

Media player
Gun control: How countries around the world introduced restrictions
A mass shooting at a school in Florida has left 17 people dead. Here's a look at how other countries have introduced restrictions on the sale of guns.
Video Journalist: Jan Bruck
(This is an amended version of a video published on 4 October 2017 following a mass shooting in Las Vegas.)
15 Feb 2018
