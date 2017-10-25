'My wheelchair doesn't define who I am'

Video

Teenager Nawaal Akram has muscular dystrophy and says she wants her achievements to inspire other wheelchair-users.

On top of running an organisation in Qatar for people with her condition, she is a comic and model, and participates in sports like paragliding.

