Because of her disability, Huynh Thi Xam only learned to write in her teenage years, using her feet. Now, as a librarian, she's helping other disabled people - and is learning Braille to pass it on to those who are blind.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

