How to feel powerful

Social psychologist Amy Cuddy’s mission is to show women how they can use their bodies to be more confident.

Here is one of her big tips for feeling powerful.

Video journalist: Paul Ivan Harris; Producer: Sarah Buckley

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

