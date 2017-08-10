Guam 'very concerned' about US-North Korea tensions
The US representative from Guam, Madeleine Bordallo, says residents are "very concerned" about the way tensions are escalating between North Korea and the US. She spoke to BBC Newsnight's Evan Davis.

  • 10 Aug 2017